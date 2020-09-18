They say the apple is not far from the tree and that is exactly the case of Stonebwoy’s daughter, Catherine Jidula Satekla, and her mother, Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla (Nee Ansong).

The two have a lot of things in common in physical looks that cannot be mistaken.

From their facial looks to their body types, the little girl is clearly the daughter of her mother.

If there were doubts about their resemblance, those doubts should be cleared after a throwback photo popped up online.

READ ALSO:

The throwback photo, which shows the childhood days of Mrs Satekla, gives a better perspective to the resemblance between her and her daughter.

In the photo collage shared on her official Instagram page on Thursday, September 17, 2020, young Nee Ansong is placed side-by-side her daughter.

She wore braided hair which is similar to what CJ, as Jidula is often called, is wearing.

From the photo, the girl’s cheeks, nose, forehead, eyes and almost every body part of her look like those of her mother.

Sharing the photo on her private account, she captioned it: “#ThrowbackThursday Little Louisa vs Madam CJ lol.”