Promoter calls Stonebwoy out for blocking him after requesting for a song feature

A music promoter, Sadick Assah, has recounted on social media how he helped Stonebwoy on his path to fame but the latter has allegedly blocked him.

According to Mr Assah, when Stonebwoy emerged onto the music scene, a lot of industry players didn’t want to work with him because of his ‘disability’ but he managed to push his career on.

In a four-paragraphed statement, the music promoter talked about how he lobbied for Stonebwoy but the dancehall musician ended up blocking him after he requested for a feature when he had become a mainstream act.

When there was no Bhim Nation, no blogger, most of you were shy to walk with him cos of his disability

At that time, he was doing features for 50ghc and even with that I had to lobby and convince people to get him featured.

He had no phone, he picked pen and paper to take numbers. He wrote my number on paper and use people’s phone to call me when he wanted to reach me.

I remember the last feature with old soldier 50ghc, even with that he wanted to share with me and I told him no. Someone Tag him.

I’m proud of him still. Stonebwoy doesn’t talk to me anymore because I wanted him to do a free feature for my Tadi guys AYA and he says I shouted at him, I want to control him. There noor he blocked me till date.

