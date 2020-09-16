Broadcaster Bridget Otoo has urged Ghanaians, especially customers who had their investment folded up after the shut down of gold-trading firm Menzgold, to be wary of Nana Appiah Mensah’s latest Zallywood city project to be built at Kasoa.
According to her, just like his Menzgold company asked customers to deposit funds, the Zallywood project will not be far from it.
NAM1 took to his social media page to make public his plans to build an ultra-modern city at Kasoa after his Menzgold company was shut down by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Bank of Ghana for taking deposits.
Nam 1 wrote: 12th Sept. 2018 in retrospect, we’re pained by the many losses we count. Refreshingly, we celebrate many successes.
We commemorate today with over 4,000 plots ENVISIONED new smart city coming up. As a goodwill gesture, 500 residential plots are reserved for Menzgold customers.
But, according to Miss Otoo, the businessman is looking for ways and means to ‘scam’ Ghanaians after the Menzgold saga.
In series of tweets, she said:
Everything in that SCAM 1’s video are things that exist elsewhere. Put together to create the illusion of what you would see. They would ask you to make deposits on a house … Be careful!!!! Be careful!!!!
