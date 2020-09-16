Broadcaster Bridget Otoo has urged Ghanaians, especially customers who had their investment folded up after the shut down of gold-trading firm Menzgold, to be wary of Nana Appiah Mensah’s latest Zallywood city project to be built at Kasoa.

According to her, just like his Menzgold company asked customers to deposit funds, the Zallywood project will not be far from it.

NAM1 took to his social media page to make public his plans to build an ultra-modern city at Kasoa after his Menzgold company was shut down by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Bank of Ghana for taking deposits.

Nam 1 wrote: 12th Sept. 2018 in retrospect, we’re pained by the many losses we count. Refreshingly, we celebrate many successes.

We commemorate today with over 4,000 plots ENVISIONED new smart city coming up. As a goodwill gesture, 500 residential plots are reserved for Menzgold customers.

But, according to Miss Otoo, the businessman is looking for ways and means to ‘scam’ Ghanaians after the Menzgold saga.

In series of tweets, she said:

Everything in that SCAM 1’s video are things that exist elsewhere. Put together to create the illusion of what you would see. They would ask you to make deposits on a house … Be careful!!!! Be careful!!!!

Everything in that SCAM 1’s video are things that exists elsewhere. Put together to create the illusion of what you would see



They would ask you to make deposits on a house … Be careful!!!!



Be careful!!!!

Nam1 knows how to get his celebrities back. He's put a film village in his video 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Shameless scammer. Only in Ghana.



Shameless scammer. Only in Ghana.

Elsewhere He would be rotten in jail

Pay boy didn't work so NAM1 is back with Zallywood knowing very well our movie stars want Hollywood. Maybe this time he's targeting his ambassadors

I won't be surprised if government partners NAM1 to make Zallywood a reality. Please do not give your hard earned money to him.

Please stay away from any ambassador who would come and say “Zallywood is real, I own a three bedroom apartment there”



I'm begging you people. It's the same NAM1 of yesterday, today and forever

NAM1 is the original Dr. UN



Still scam in 3D

I need a list of celebrities who endorsed menzgold and who are likely to endorse Zallywood…



I want to see if any of them was scammed by Dr. UN

Those 500 plots if they exists will be for the "big men"