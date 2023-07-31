The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold is calling on the government to arrest the Chief Executive Officer of the defunct gold dealership company, Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, otherwise known as NAM1.

The group is also urging its members to desist from engaging NAM1 on any payment terms as he can best be compared to internet fraudsters.

The concerns by the group come on the back of a statement issued by the management of Menzgold indicating that it has successfully completed the transaction validation process assuring to make payments to its customers soon.

Speaking to Citi News, the spokesperson of the group, Fredrick Forson, said the state must take swift action against Mr Mensah.

“Nobody should engage him and that is what we are saying because of that document he brought out. What we want the government to do is to arrest him. What is contained in that document is simply the language of scammers, and we will want the government to arrest him.”

The defunct gold trading company issued a statement over the weekend assuring to make payments to its customers saying it had completed the transaction validation process of its customers and was ready to effect payments soon.

“Following the gold trading transactions claims supporting documents collection and vetting exercise initiated; we are happy to announce that validation has successfully been completed,” Menzgold said in its statement.

But the spokespersons of the aggrieved customers furiously dismissed the statement and called for Mr Mensah’s arrest.

