Embattled Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), has made his 36th appearance in court without trial as his case has been adjourned again to September 20, 2023.

This was after Police Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Haligah holding brief for Superintendent Sylvester Asare told the Circuit Court that, they have still “not received any response or advice” from the Office of the Attorney General on the matter.

Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, was initially charged with some 13 counts but that had since been amended and his plea on the amended charge sheet filed on September 3, 2019, which introduced some 61 new charges is yet to be taken.

In court on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, when NAM1 was making his 36th appearance without trial, the police requested more time.

“The Docket has been forwarded to AG’s Office and we since not received any response or advice from the officer of the AG,” ASP Haligah said, “we are still waiting for the Attorney General’s response.”

The Circuit Court, presided over by Her Honour Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, has since adjourned the matter to September 20, 2023.

According to EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, NAM1 who was accompanied to court with armed police officers is expected to make his 37th appearance on September 20, 2023.

The CEO of Menzgold made his 30th, 31st, 32nd, 34th, 35th and 36th appearances on November 9, December 14, both in 2022 and January 2, April 24, June 8 and July 25, 2023 respectively.

From July 12, 2019, the CEO of the gold dealership firm has trekked court at least 36 times as of today, July 26, 2023.

