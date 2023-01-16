The Chief Executive Officer of the defunct Menzgold gold-trading firm, Nana Appiah Mensah, has urged customers who have their investment folded to be patient as he readies himself to pay them off.

The executive leader also known as NAM 1, in a reply to one of his customers who needed money urgently, asked him to be patient.

The customer by the username, Dr Odaani Venture, asked: “Nana hope you’re fine please kindly pay me wai why you have pay some and leave some? I need my money. [SIC]”

In a riposte, NAM 1 said with a laughing emoji: “Don’t worry big man. Just a couple of months more. Obiaa )y3 real biaa b3 gy3 cash.”

NAM 1’s latest response to Menzgold customer who requested for locked up funds

This altercation follows NAM 1’s tweet urging Ghanaians to anticipate for a new Zylofon Music company.

He tweeted: A new dawn for Creative Arts, Mass Media, Sports, Science & Information Technology. A brand new organization. A giant leap into everlasting glory. Anticipate the NEW ZYLOFON…Creativity, Innovation & Technology. #GhanaShallProsper.

MORE: