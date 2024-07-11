Chief Executive Officer of Brew Marketing Consul, the defunct gold dealership firm Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM1, says that over the last six to seven years of court proceedings, it is only by the grace of God that he has been able to endure the tough nature of the journey.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Richard Kwadwo Nyarko after the court dismissed his no-case application and ordered him to open his defence, he acknowledged that although the journey has been tough, his faith in God’s word and promises has kept him going.

When asked about the challenges encountered he said “It has been painfully challenging but of course what doesn’t break you will make you stronger, and I am a believer, you know whatever God doesn’t permit doesn’t happen so it is fine. It is very fine. I am not a person that complains.”

NAM1 noted that although he was pained that many of his customers still have their funds locked up, this was out of his hands, and until the criminal process was over, he could not disburse money.

“It breaks our heart that people have had to suffer these unintended consequences. It breaks our hearts but we are before a criminal court and if you know what the criminal court establishment is about, it is not a remedial court.

“It is a punitive court and by extension, a reformative court so you come before a criminal court, you are not here to remedy a situation but we have come to pay the debt.”

He gave the assurance that as soon as the process was over, his firm would be happy to fulfil the necessary payment obligations to customers.

In dismissing the no-case application, the court presided over by Justice Ernest Owusu-Dapaah said the CEO of Brew Marketing Consul, the defunct gold dealership firm, and Menzgold have a case to answer and should open their defence.

