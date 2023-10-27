The police are having a tough time controlling a swarm of Menzgold customers who have stormed the court ahead of Nana Appiah Mensah’s (NAM 1) second appearance.

The trial in which NAM 1 is facing 39 counts, ranging from violation of Act 930, defrauding by false pretence, fraudulent breach of trust, and money laundering, was slated for 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

But hours before the time slated for the trial, over 100 customers thronged the court, awaiting the case to be called.

Many of the customers occupied seats meant for lawyers.

Graphic Online reported that, the police had to force some of them out.

Meanwhile, the case is yet to be called.

