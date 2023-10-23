Chairman of the Aggrieved Menzgold customers, Isaac Nyarko, has said the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the defunct company, Nana Appiah Mensah, alias Nam 1, cannot decide who gets paid without crosschecking with them.

This comes on the back of the release of GH¢5 million from the defunct company to the Ghana Police Service for disbursement.

In a statement, the company indicated that, the payment would be limited to clients who have followed the stipulated procedures during the settlement process.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, he said the court will decide on the payment plan.

He indicated that, the leadership of the group will today, Monday, October 23, meet the police and decide their next line of action.

“We did a national validation in 2019 and this year he did it again what happened to the database from 2019? If he has the database from 2019, he should give it to the police so they forward it the court.

We are meeting with the police to confirm the exact amount he gave them. I want to assure customers that Nam 1 has no right to choose or determine who to pay or who not to pay at this moment. Court proceedings will determine who will be paid,” he stated.

He noted that, extensive stakeholder meetings will be held to ensure everyone is satisfied.

Mr. Nyarko therefore urged all aggrieved customers to exercise patience.

“We will hold a meeting near Lapaz Apostolic Church on Sunday after Court on Friday to discuss the disbursement of funds,” he added.

Over 25,000 aggrieved customers have been clamouring for the release of their funds after Menzgold suspended operations in 2018.

The company has since been accused of running a Ponzi scheme and the CEO is currently on trial for fraud.

