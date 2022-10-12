Convener of the Coalition of Aggrieved Menzgold Customers, Fred Forson, says security officials handling the Agradaa money-doubling scam should treat it simply as a scam and not try to associate it with religion.

“If you associate it with religion, you may sort of create a wide forest and it will be difficult for you to even see the trees in it,” he said on JoyNews’ PM Express.

His comment comes on the back of the arrest of Patricia Asiedua, founder of the Heaven Way church, following accusations of scam among others levelled against her by some members of her church and the public.

Some members of the Heaven Way Church in Weija accused their leader of cleverly deceiving them and running away with their monies.

According to the aggrieved congregants, Nana Agradaa promised to double their monies through her special spiritual endowments, however, she failed to do so and absconded with their monies.

Meanwhile, ‘Nana Agradaa’ has denied the allegations.

According to Fred Forson, the police must ensure that Nana Agradaa is dealt with and justice is served her victims.

“So we should treat this thing purely as a scam or as a fraud and the laws must work and the victims must get justice…But I think it appears there are so many weaknesses and loopholes in our system.

“What I am seeing is pure fraud and I would want to urge our security agencies, I mean this matter is straightforward because when you follow Agradaa part one and she announced and said she’s going to bring part two, I’m not a professional but I think these two leads should guide the state, the security agencies to be able to nip this thing in the bud in the shortest possible time.

“This is a premeditated crime, she gave an information that this is what I am going to do and so we should separate religion from this matter and treat it purely as a criminal issue.”