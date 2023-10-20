Defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold Limited is set to officially commence client payments today, Friday, October 20th, 2023, per information gathered by DGN Online.

After months of uncertainty and concern, the gold-deposit company has pledged to address each and every individual with utmost care, as the critical process begins at the Police Head Office this morning at 9am.

The milestone announcement represents a significant stride forward in resolving the enduring issues surrounding Menzgold Limited’s clients, who were left with investments held captive due to unforeseen circumstances.

Nana Appiah Mensah, spearheading the initiative to reimburse clients, emphasized the importance of strict adherence to the specified payment date allocated during the form completion process.

Menzgold Limited’s ironclad commitment to resolving the financial challenges that have burdened many is welcomed by clients, who look forward to relief and resolution in the ongoing saga.

The long-awaited payments herald a promising turning point for both Menzgold Limited and its dedicated customers.