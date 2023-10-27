Four of Africa’s most celebrated and decorated clubs have made it to the semifinal phase of the African Football League (“AFL”), as the new tournament hots up this weekend.

Reigning 11-time African champions Al Ahly of Egypt, Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club, Tunisia’s Espérance de Tunis and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns have all confirmed their place in the last four of the competition, in which the champions take home a record $4 million winners prize.

The African Football League got off to a spectacular start with a four-goal thriller in the tournament opener in Tanzania between Al Ahly and hosts Simba SC – and it’s gotten better and better since.

Ahly got the better of Simba over two legs, Esperance beat DR Congo’s TP Mazembe, South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns were too strong for Angola’s Atlético Petróleos de Luanda and Moroccan giants Wydad AC were just too strong for Nigeria’s Enyimba as they booked the last spot in the semifinals.

Semi-Final weekend: Big Four Square off:

North African giants Wydad and Esperance face each other in a titanic semifinal battle this weekend. The two will take to the field in the first of two legs on Sunday, October 29 at the State Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca, Morocco. The return fixture will be played at the Stade Olympique de Radès in Tunis on November 1.

In the other semifinal clash Mamelodi Sundowns renew what has become one of African football’s biggest rivalries against Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The first leg will be played at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday, October 29, while the return fixture will take place at the Cairo International Stadium on November 1.

The winners of the African Football League will receive prize money of $4 Million. The runner-up will get $3 Million.

The two semi-finalists will each get $1.7 Million while the quarter-finalists will each get $ 1 million.