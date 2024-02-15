The Best XI from the 34th edition of the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament has been unveiled by the Technical Study Group (TSG) of the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF).

Cote d’Ivoire, who clinched the championship with a remarkable comeback victory against Nigeria in the final, has three representatives in the Best XI: Ghislan Konan, Jean Michael Seri, and Franck Kessie. Kessie’s crucial goal in the final secured the title for the hosts.

Nigeria, the tournament runners-up, also have three players in the Best XI: Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, and Ademola Lookman.

South Africa, who placed third has their goalkeeper Ronwen Williams in the Best XI for his remarkable performance, particularly in saving four penalties in a single match. Teboho Mokoena of South Africa also made the Best XI.

DR Congo, who secured fourth place, contributed two players to the Best XI: Yoane Wissa and Chancel Mbemba.

The Best XI of the 2023 AFCON is a testament to the high calibre of talent and competitive spirit showcased by the participating teams throughout the tournament.

Team of The Tournament below:

Goalkeeper

Ronwen Williams (South Africa)

Defenders

Ola Aina (Nigeria)

Ghislan Konan (Cote d’Ivoire)

William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria)

Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo)

Midfielders

Teboho Mokoena (South Africa)

Jean Michael Seri (Cote d’Ivoire)

Franck Kessie (Cote d’Ivoire)

Strikers

Yoane Wissa (DR Congo)

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)

Emilio Nsue (Equatorial Guinea)