President of Medeama Soccer Club, Moses Armah, has announced his team’s readiness for their final home game of the CAF Champions League campaign.

The defending Ghana Premier League champions are set to clash with the Egyptian giants on Matchday Five at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, February 23.

Armah, while highlighting their recent preparations, mentioned a friendly against Nations FC at the Kumasi Sports Stadium where Medeama secured a 1-0 victory.

He emphasized that, the team is eagerly awaiting the challenge and expressed confidence in their preparation.

“Medeama is prepared; we are waiting for them (Al Ahly),” he stated.

“Medeama played a friendly match against Nations FC; we played at the Kumasi Sports Stadium; we beat them 1-0 so we are done with that friendly match. What remains is the preparations for the match on Friday,” Parker affirmed.

Sitting at the bottom of Group B with four points, Medeama will aim to secure a win to upset the record champions of the Champions League as they hope to make it to the next round of the competition. The game is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT.

Medeama SC’s CAF Champions League journey will end with an away trip to CR Belouizdad on Friday, March 1.