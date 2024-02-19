The Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has said elections are not won social media.

According to her, if voting was done on social media, Nigeria’s Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi would have won the Nigerian general elections.

“Social media isn’t the platform for elections, otherwise Peter Obi would’ve clinched the Nigerian general elections. The ballot boxes are not on social media and we don’t vote on Facebook and other socials” she said.

The lawmaker made this known in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

She stressed that, merely making noise on social media is not a guarantee for electoral victory.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful indicated that, given the massive development by the Akufo-Addo government, the December elections will be cool chop for New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She said President Akufo-Addo has made significant contributions to Ghana’s development and posterity will judge him favorably.

The Ablekuma West Constituency MP said President Akufo-Addo will be remembered as one of the best Presidents in Ghana’s history.

Though he is being criticised, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said the President will be hailed like former Presidents, Kwame Nkrumah and John Kufuor.

