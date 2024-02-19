The 34th Africa Cup of Nations concluded in Ivory Coast, and the focus is now on the next tournament which will be held in Morocco.

The preliminary draw for the 2025 tournament will be held on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, in Cairo, Egypt.

The draw is set to start at 14:00 local time (12:00 GMT).

The preliminary round of AFCON 2025 will include the eight lowest-ranked teams according to FIFA ranking, namely Somalia, Djibouti, Sao Tome, Chad, Mauritius, South Sudan, Liberia, and Eswatini.

They will compete in home and away matches during the FIFA window of March 18-26, 2024.

The four victorious teams from the preliminary round will advance to the group stage, joining the 44 exempted teams.

Reigning African champions, Ivory Coast, are expected to participate in an attempt to defend their title.