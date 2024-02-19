The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised concerns about why state resources are constantly being exploited by government.

Sammy Gyamfi said, the country’s meagre natural resources are sold and revenues generated are distributed among family and friends of government, implying that very few individuals benefit from resources at the expense of the nation.

As such, despite the hardworking nature of the ordinary Ghanaian, the standard of living remains high which makes it difficult to afford basic resources.

Speaking at the latest NDC series dubbed: Moment of Truth in Accra on February 19, he quizzed “My brothers and sisters, where did we go wrong? What crime have we committed to deserve this kind of treatment from our own leaders?

“Why are we being subjected to constant abuse of our meager state resources by the ruling NPP government, at a time many cannot even afford one square meal a day and at a time, when our nation is faced with economic bankruptcy, marked by debt default, an all-time high unemployment rate, high interest rates, high inflation rate and unprecedented hardships? What crime have we committed to deserve this treatment?”

The NDC communications officer accused that the New Patriotic Party government of engaging in corrupt practices by developing schemes including the Agyapa deal, sky trains , SML contract to steal from the state.

“The penchant of this corrupt NPP government to hide behind crafty schemes such as the “Agyapa” deal, to steal from the people of Ghana is just too much.

“If it is not about mortgaging future mineral royalties into a phoney offshore entity called Agyapa, then it is about the dubious payment of $2 million to a sham entity called Ai Skytrain Ltd, for so-called sky trains which have never materialised.

“From the PDS thievery to the unconscionable Ameri Novation agreement, all the way to the stinky SML scandal, this government has been relentless in their greedy pursuit to fleece the state coffers.

“Ghanaians have had enough of this Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP administration, which has earned the dubious distinction as the most corrupt government under the Fourth Republic,” he added.

Mr Gyamfi stressed that this situation has inflicted suffering on the Ghanaian people and individuals across all sectors, facing dire economic hardship

“Today, Ghanaians are suffering because the meager resources of the country which are supposed to be put to judicious use for the benefit of all Ghanaians, have been hijacked by the greedy, selfish and corrupt Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and their accomplices in the ruling New Patriotic Party.

“This is why today, students are suffering; teachers are suffering; nurses are suffering; doctors are suffering; market women are suffering; drivers are suffering; mates are suffering; Okada riders are suffering; engineers are suffering; pastors are suffering; journalists are suffering; Spare parts dealers are suffering; women are suffering; men are suffering; “boys boys” are suffering; “girls girls” are suffering; children are suffering; and all of us are suffering.

“We are suffering because of the unprecedented corruption we are witnessing under Akufo-Addo and his corrupt protégé Bawumia. It’s as simple as that,” he added.

