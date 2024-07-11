The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has designated the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, to have Cabinet oversight responsibility over the Energy Ministry.

This follows the resignation of the Minister for Energy, Hon Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, who has been named running mate to the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Several names came up for the running mate position after the election of Dr. Bawumia as the NPP’s flagbearer.

However, the flagbearer has settled on the Manhyia South Legislator, who previously served as Minister for Education before moving to the Ministry of Energy. On Tuesday, 9th July, 2024, Dr. Opoku-Prempeh was outdoored as the running mate to the NPP’s flagbearer at a durbar in Kumasi

Following his unveiling, Dr. Opoku Prempeh is set to resign from his position as Minister for Energy to focus on working with the flagbearer to win the upcoming elections.

A Statement issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr. Eugene Arhin, on Thursday 11th July, 2024, said the President has accepted the resignation of Dr. Opoku-Prempeh as Energy Minister with effect from 18th July, 2024.

The statement also, said the President has asked the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinpor, MP, to have Cabinet oversight responsibility over the Ministry of Energy, while the Minister of State designate for the Ministry of Energy, Herbert Krampah will be responsible for the day to day administration of the Ministry.

Mr. Jinapor’s oversight responsibility over the Ministry will be in addition to his substantive role as the Minister responsible for Lands and Natural Resources.

This is the third time the President has given Mr. Jinapor additional responsibilities over other Ministries.

It will be recalled that following the resignation of the former Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr. John Allan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, the President on 13th January, 2023, appointed Mr. Jinapor as the caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Trade and Industry, a position he held for three (3) months until Hon. K.T. Hammond was sworn in as Minister for Trade in April, 2023

Again, following the Ministerial reshuffle in February this year, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister was again designated caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Environment, Science Technology and Innovation (MESTI), pending the approval of Parliament of the then Minister-designate, Ophelia Mensah Hayford. This shows the confidence the Government has in Mr. Jinapor.

For the short period he spent at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Mr. Jinapor championed some critical policy matters, including a Policy on Consumer Protection.

In a Policy Statement delivered to Parliament, he emphasised the need to enact a Consumer Protection Law, and establish Consumer Protection Agency, to protect the rights of consumers, arguing that the common law remedies under contract and tort are inadequate to protect consumers.

As Minister with Cabinet oversight responsibility over the Energy Ministry, Mr. Jinapor will be required to deal with some pressing energy matters, including the power situation in the country, the intermittent lights out, and crude oil production, which has been on the decline since 2019, according to the Public Interest and Accountability Committee’s (PIAC’s) 2023 Report.

Since the power sector plays a crucial role in every election, Mr. Jinapor’s designation, barely six months to the election, is a crucial one, as analysts look forward to the innovations he will bring to the sector.