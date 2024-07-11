The OSP has therefore cautioned all individuals who will be entrusted with the responsibility of vote counting at various polling stations, collation centres and the transmission of the outcome of the elections to be mindful of their actions.

The OSP in its Half Yearly Report issued on July 11, 2024, said “it is a grave offence to wilfully falsify the account of the votes or make a false return of the votes.”

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is mandated by its anti-corruption powers to assure the sanctity of the elections through prevention, control and repression of corruption, fraud, and unfair practices in relation to the elections, and specifically by the operation of section 79 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) and sections 256 and 258 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).”