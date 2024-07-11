Kissi Agyebeng

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) says it will deploy covert and investigation operatives throughout the country before, during, and after the 2024 December elections to monitor, suppress and repress election malpractices.

The OSP has therefore cautioned all individuals who will be entrusted with the responsibility of vote counting at various polling stations, collation centres and the transmission of the outcome of the elections to be mindful of their actions.

The OSP in its Half Yearly Report issued on July 11, 2024, said “it is a grave offence to wilfully falsify the account of the votes or make a false return of the votes.”

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is mandated by its anti-corruption powers to assure the sanctity of the elections through prevention, control and repression of corruption, fraud, and unfair practices in relation to the elections, and specifically by the operation of section 79 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) and sections 256 and 258 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).”

“No person is permitted to influence the outcome of the elections through corrupt means,” it added and cautioned that intimidation, and impersonation in respect of elections are unlawful.
“Then again, no person is permitted to influence the conduct of a voter in respect of the elections by a threat of an evil consequence to be caused to the voter or to any other person. In addition, it is unlawful to impersonate a voter or an electoral officer,” the report indicated.
“On this score, the public is further admonished that, by operation of law, a person who is found liable for any of these acts shall be banned from voting at a public election for a period of seven years and that person cannot hold a public office or be eligible for election as the President or a Member of Parliament,” it stated.

