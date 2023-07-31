Joy News’ Ivy Setordjie has been honoured with Lifetime Achievement award by the Volta Media Excellence Awards.

The ceremony, which awarded some media personalities for their hard work, was held at Ho Technical University, JCR hall.

Dr Prince Kludjeson of the Volta Development Furum, who handed over the awards to Ivy and decorated her with beautiful Kente, urged the younger ones to emulate her hard work over the years.

He also urged media personalities to be business oriented which he said can bring the other incomes that can help them become more financially independent.

Dr Prince Kofi Kludjeson, who commended Ivy Setordjie for her hard work and dedication and passion for journalism, said the road has not been an easy one for her but it is worth it considering her success stories.

He encouraged her to do more and groom more younger ones in the media fraternity.

CEO for the Volta Media Excellence Awards, Sedzro K. Wonder (EDY Wonder), said there are plans to expand the scheme to have more people on board and make it even bigger.

Ivy Setordjie, who was in the company of her two sons and other family members, was grateful for the honour done her by awarding her with the Lifetime Achievement award which is specially dedicated to journalists with several years of experience, hard work, dedication and impact to the region and the country at large.

Ivy Setordjie started her carrier in 2002 in a local station located at Vui, near Keta and has worked in several radio stations in the Volta Region . She started reporting for Joy News in 2011 till date and has won other awards including 2017 Best Sanitation Reporter among others.