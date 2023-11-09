Joy News’ Ivy Setordjie has won the Inclusive and Anti-Conflict Journalism Award for the Television category at the CSIR-STEPRI Conference Hall in Accra.

Ivy Setordjie, a multiple award-winning journalist for over two decades, was excited about the honour done her and said she hopes to work even harder for more awards in the future.

The story that won her award was a TV and online feature on climate change and the environment, titled ‘Drinking into a warming globe.’

The maiden award was organised by the Media Platform on Environment and Climate (MPEC) and the Minority Rights Group International (MRGA).

The event, held at the CSIR-STEPRI Conference Hall in Accra was attended by industry leaders, media professionals, and dignitaries to celebrate excellence in journalism.

Ivy Setordjie’s career has been marked by dedication, unwavering commitment to the truth, and an unrelenting pursuit of impactful storytelling.

Her remarkable achievements have earned her the respect and admiration of both her colleagues and the viewing public.

Ivy Setordjie’s journey in the field of journalism began more than two decades ago, and she has since become a household name in Ghana’s media landscape.

Known for her investigative prowess and her ability to bring critical issues to the forefront, she has played a pivotal role in shaping public discourse.

Upon receiving the award, Setordjie expressed her gratitude and emphasized the importance of journalism in a democratic society.

“Journalism is not just a career; it’s a responsibility we have to society. We must bring truth to light, to hold the powerful accountable, and to be the voice of the voiceless. I am deeply honoured to be recognised for my work, and I hope this award serves as a reminder to the vital role journalists play in our society,” she said.

Ivy commended her media house, the Multimedia Group for allowing her to be part of the most prestigious media house in the country, and one of the best in Africa.

She recounted how the late General Manager of The Multimedia Group, Elvis Koku Quashie discovered her in 2010 whiles she was an editor at a local station in Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality and wished he was still alive to see this day.

“This is also to the memory of my late Boss and brother, Elvis Koku Quashie who discovered me, was there for me, and also to my late friend and colleague camera technician, Modestus Zame”, she said.

She dedicated her awards to her late mother Mrs. Peace Ahorlu Setordjie whom she said was her pillar of strength and her mentor.

“I dedicate this award to the memory of my late Mother, Mrs Peace Ahorlu Setordjie for being there for me when she was alive, she was my pillar, especially in my journey of depression and trauma, and the most loving and caring mother and friend I ever knew and had, and I know she is proud of me,” Ivy Setordjie said.

She also mentioned her two teenage sons, Nunana and Elorm for being the reason for her struggles and hope for a better tomorrow, and her siblings and father for their support.

Over the years, Setordjie has covered a wide range of stories, from political scandals and human rights abuses to environmental issues and social justice campaigns.

Her fearless reporting and unyielding commitment to ethical journalism have earned her numerous accolades and the trust of the public.

The Inclusive and Anti-Conflict Journalism Awards by the Media Platform on Environment and Climate Change [MPEC] and the Minority Rights Group International[MGRA] panel highlighted Setordjie’s ability to tackle complex subjects with clarity and sensitivity.

Her storytelling has the power to spark change, and she has consistently been a beacon of journalistic integrity.

The Inclusive and Anti-Conflict Journalism Awards has the ‘TV Journalist Category of the Year Award’ as one of its most prestigious categories, and this year’s recognition of Ivy Setordjie only solidifies her position as a leading figure in the Ghanaian media landscape.

As the celebrations continue, Setordjie’s win serves as a reminder of the critical role that journalists play in informing the public, holding the powerful accountable, and safeguarding the principles of democracy.

Her commitment to these principles, along with her outstanding reporting, has earned her this recognition, and she remains an inspiration to aspiring journalists and a true asset to Joy News.

Professor Audrey Gadzekpo of the Department of Communication at the University of Ghana and the Chairperson for the programme, congratulated the awardees and urged them to do more compelling stories and become shining examples to others.

Prof Audrey Gadzekpo noted that these days people see news as depressing due to the type of stories being followed in the media space.

Prof Audrey Gadzekpo also noted that social media has become a huge source of news and a competitor to traditional media so there is an urgent need for journalists to show leadership regarding responsible journalism.

The Executive Director of MPEC, Mrs. Mary A. Kudom-Agyemang said the goal of the Inclusive & Anti-conflict Journalism Awards is to recognise the most outstanding journalistic reporting pieces on conflict, minority/indigenous groups, climate change, migration, and development issues in the country.

Specifically, Mrs. Mary A. Kudom-Agyemang said the event seeks to motivate and incentivize Journalists to pay closer attention to issues of conflict, migration, climate change, and minority exclusion and also to improve media coverage narratives of not only the negatives but also the positive stories.

‘Act for Peace-building (EMMAP),’ which is a multi-country project funded by the European Union (EU), and is being implemented in Ghana, Sierra Leone and Senegal.

EMMAP is conceptualised to address issues concerning exclusion and discrimination against minority and indigenous communities, migrants, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees”she said.

She said several activities including an online course, a field trip to identify minority communities and a Regional Round-table have taken place in Ghana and the other implementing countries to build media capacity on reporting on inclusive and anti-conflict-related issues.

Nana Yaw Gyimah Mensah with The Multimedia Group and six others from other media organisations were also honoured for their hard work.