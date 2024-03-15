On Monday, October 9, 2023, The Multimedia Group Limited, specifically its radio station, Joy FM, aired a documentary titled ‘Power Thieves’ which claimed to have uncovered a cartel, including staff of the Energy Commission who forged documents to sell off unapproved meters to prospective consumers at exorbitant prices to enable them to enjoy free electricity.

The Energy Commission wishes to state categorically as follows:

An individual referred to as “Jerry” in the said documentary and described as a staff of the Commission who was engaged in the alleged sale of unapproved meters IS NOT a staff of the Commission.

The Energy Commission has no staff stationed at the various offices of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) or any other electricity distribution company in the country. Persons certified as Electrical Wiring Professionals by the Commission under the Electrical Wiring Regulations, 2011 (L.I. 2008) to conduct electrical wiring or inspection of domestic, commercial and industrial facilities are not employees or staff of the Commission.

The work of these certified electricians under L.I. 2008 ends after the electrician’s work has been inspected and certified. Metering and all associated services are the preserve of electricity distribution companies in Ghana, namely, ECG, the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) and Enclave Power Company Limited (EPC). Beyond recommending a facility for connection to the grid, electrical wiring professionals certified by the Commission are not required to procure, sell, install or service electricity meters.