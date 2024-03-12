JoyNews organised a National Dialogue on Cybersecurity on Tuesday, March 12.

The event, themed ‘Strengthening Cybersecurity Protocols, Safeguarding Citizens’ Vulnerability,’ took place at the Ecobank Headquarters in Accra.

Distinguished guests who graced the occasion and participated in the discussion included the Director-General of the Cybersecurity Authority, Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, the Chief Executive Officer of Hydra Cyber Security, Kwame Oduro Numapau, the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr Eric Nkansah, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kumah-Aboagye.

Others include the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprise Agency, Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority, Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafua, and the Head of IT at the Ghana Tertiary Education, Jacob Tetteh Akonnor,

JoyNews’ anchor, Benjamin Akakpo, hosted the event.

JoyNews’ Caleb Mensah was at the event and captured these photos.