The Ghana Boundary Commission has commended JoyNews for accurate coverage of its activities over the years.

Speaking during a familiarisation visit to the newsroom, the National Coordinator of the Commission, Major General Emmanuel Kotia said his outfit will leverage the relationship to reach more border communities as it works on the reaffirmation of Ghana’s boundaries.

“Once the machinery of the Commission was established in 2021, we have done a lot of work. And I want to say Multimedia has been at the forefront supporting us so far as the visibility of the Commission was concerned.

“As a result of the work by Multimedia led by Maxwell Agbagba, more media houses have been trying to sign on to our activities. So we came here to solicit your support for the coverage of our activities because our activities continue expanding,” he said.

Major General Kotia also called for more support from The Multimedia Group to help reach border communities and disseminate information on what can be done to keep Ghana’s boundaries safe.

In his speech, the Senior News Editor at JoyNews, Evans Mensah said JoyNews will enhance its collaboration with the Ghana Boundary Commission to cover other areas.

The National Coordinator of the Ghana Boundary Commission presented a plaque to the General Manager of the Joy Brands, Fiifi Koomson in appreciation of its extensive coverage of the work of the Commission.