Nana Appiah Mensah, the former Menzgold boss, widely known as Nam1, has expressed his heartfelt birthday wishes to his beloved wife, Rose, through a heart-warming tweet.

The prominent businessman, who is also the proprietor of Zylofon TV/Radio, took the opportunity to express his gratitude to his wife for being his soulmate and life partner, committed to spending the rest of her life with him.

In a touching message, Nam1 conveyed his heartfelt birthday wishes, saying, “Happy birthday to my dearest wife. Thank you for being my soulmate and life partner. We will continue to walk together gracefully, just as we did down the aisle, witnessing our children’s weddings and gracing the christenings of our grandchildren, if it is God’s will. I love you, Rose.”

This public declaration of affection and appreciation for his wife showcases the deep bond and affection that Nam1 holds for his partner.

Happy birthday to my dearest wife. Thank you for being my soulmate & life partner. We would walk together gracefully like we did to the aisle, to witness our children’s wedding and to grace their children’s christening if God wills it. I love you Rose🌹❤️ pic.twitter.com/sKU0rPweZr — Nana Appiah Mensah (@nam_the_patriot) July 8, 2023

