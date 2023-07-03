In a light-hearted Instagram post, popular Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong, playfully teased Nigerian music star Davido in the wake of his recent scandal that took social media by storm.

Following series of baby mamas coming forward to share their alleged experiences, Moesha Boduong decided to join the conversation by posting a photo of herself with a ‘fake’ baby bump, seemingly from a film set with actor Umar Krupp.

Meanwhile, the picture was her way of playfully referencing the ongoing discussion surrounding Davido’s personal life.

However, her post drew mixed reactions from fans on Instagram. While some found her playful banter amusing, others criticised her for making light of a sensitive topic.

Despite the backlash, Moesha remained undeterred and chose not to engage in any public response, leaving the open comment section untouched.

The Ghanaian actress was merely adding a light-hearted touch to the trending topic.

Check out the post below:

