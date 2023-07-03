The Assembly member for Oseikrom Electoral Area in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region, Stephen Sekyere, has appealed to the government to fix the deplorable roads and drainage systems in the area.

Addressing the media, Mr Sekyere said the deplorable state of the road network in the entire district has affected economic activities there.

“We know the government declared the year of roads but I can say without mincing words that the Amansie Central district has not benefited. Are we not Ghanaians, what have we done to deserve this?” he queried.

He said he has reliable information that key roads in the district from Tweapease- Mile 15- Atabrakoso, Mile 15- Krokor, and from Fenanso Nkwanta – Numeroso have been awarded but the contractors have left the site, alleging debts owed by government.

The Oseikrom Assembly member cited instances where people have lost their lives since they could not be transported to nearby health facilities due to the bad nature of their roads.

He said, “we know the government had to build roads for Kumawu and Assin North constituencies during the by-elections there, so if government can do that for them, why can’t same be done for us at Jacobu.”

He called on the President and the Vice President, to as a matter of urgency, come to their aid and fix their roads.

The road network in the Amansie Central district has come under public scrutiny in recent times due to its bad nature.

The residents have complained of being neglected by the government. Some residents have threatened to stay away from the next general election if their roads were not fixed.

