A demonstration, led by the Shama traditional council in the Western region over bad roads, has turned chaotic as one person has sustained an injury.

This was after the police present fired a warning shot and multiple tear gas.

The demonstrators blocked roads from Shama Junction to Shama, Inchaban to Abuadzi and Aboasi, Shama Junction to Yenkrom, and other roads leading to the district capital on Monday.

The demonstration, led by the paramount queen mother, Nana Akosua Gyemfuaba, attracted several chiefs and residents in the traditional area.

They walked from Yenkrom through to Shama to express their displeasure to the District Chief Executive.

Nana Gyemfuaba in an interview said the whole district has been neglected, hence their action.

