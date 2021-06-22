Angry residents of Atwima Kwanwoma in the Ashanti Region staged a demonstration Tuesday morning, protesting delayed construction of their road started in 2017.



They blocked the major link road compelling motorists to seek alternative routes to their destination.

The demonstrators were unhappy with the government for failing to make progress with the road construction.

Commercial drivers suffered due to the action. Some abandoned their vehicles in the middle of the road to join the demonstrators.

Atwima Kwanwoma residents protest over road



Commuters had to end their journey midway and others sought alternative routes, some of which were also blocked.



School buses, picking pupils on the stretch, had to end the journey.



The roads here are bumpy and dusty following long abandonment by the contractor.



Some bridges are left uncompleted, causing floods in some parts of the area.



In the heat of the 2020 elections, the Chief of Foase, Nana Frimpong Appiah Ampem II, made an appeal to President Nana Akufo-Addo during a campaign tour to ensure contractors expedite action on the Atwima Kwanwoma roads.



President Akufo-Addo assured works on the road will be completed after the Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, had indicated a contract had been awarded.

He revealed within a week after the visit, contractors – Asabea Construction- will return to the road to complete work.

But the road is yet to see any improvement six months into the second term of the President.



It took police and military intervention to clear the road after two hours of demonstration.