Residents of Aflao in the Volta Region have embarked on a demonstration to register their displeasure over bad roads in the area.

According to them, the road, which leads to the Diamond Cement, has been in a deplorable state for a very long time, posing danger to residents.

The demonstrators, wearing protest regalia, chanted songs in an attempt to notify authorities of their plight.

Some demonstrators held placards with inscriptions which read: Fix Diamond cement road now, the road is a calamity among others.

A resident in an interview said all attempts to get authorities to fix the road have proved futile, hence the demonstration.

He vowed they will not rest but will continue to demonstrate and hold press conferences until they get results.

“We are leaving no stone unturned and everyday will be an ultimatum for the government to fix the road as soon as possible,” he said.

The group, as part of its demonstration, also submitted a petition to the Ketu South District Chief Executive, Elliot Edem Agbenewu, who has pledged to forward it to the appropriate authorities for consideration.

The paramount chief of Aflao traditional area, Togbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V, also urged the government to, as a matter of urgency, fix the road as that is the only link to the Diamond Cement factory which serves as a source of livelihood.