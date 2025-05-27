Aflao MoMo vendor’s death: 65-year-old father of key suspect arrested; 8 now in custody

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of another suspect in connection with the robbery and murder of mobile money vendor Christopher Ahordor at Aflao in the Volta Region.

The latest arrest brings the total number of suspects in custody to eight, following coordinated operations by the Volta Regional Police Command and the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit of the CID Headquarters in Accra.

The newly arrested suspect, 65-year-old Happy Sewordor, was apprehended on May 18, 2025, around 2:00 a.m. He is believed to be the father of Michael Sewornu, who was previously arrested and remanded in prison custody.

According to a police statement issued on May 22, several weapons and contraband were recovered from Happy Sewordor’s residence. These included four single-barrel cap guns, a locally made pistol, 15 empty cartridges, and suspected Indian hemp and Tramadol.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that Happy Sewordor collected these items from a house in Aflao, allegedly belonging to his son, Michael Sewornu,” the Police revealed.

Happy Sewordor was arraigned before court on May 21 and remanded into prison custody. He is scheduled to reappear on June 16, 2025, to assist with ongoing investigations.

In a related development, three other suspects—Hadi Sulley (22), Ewe Abraham, also known as Wale (25), and Eric Dordzinu (25)—were arrested by the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit in Accra on May 12, 2025, for their suspected involvement in the case. The trio was transferred to the Volta Regional Command on May 14, arraigned on May 19, and remanded in prison custody to reappear on June 16, 2025.

Earlier, on May 14, the Police arraigned Korku Agboada, Utsuku Onyeso, and Michael Sewornu, who remain in prison custody. Meanwhile, a fourth suspect, Atsu Agbagla, was granted police enquiry bail as investigations continue.

The Volta Regional Police Command has commended members of the public for their cooperation in assisting with investigations.

“We are grateful to the public for their continued support in the fight against crime in the region,” the Police said, adding that they remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

Investigations into the killing, which occurred on April 28, 2025, are ongoing.

Source: Myjoyonline

ALSO READ: