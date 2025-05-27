Ghana’s future, our collective responsibility — NCCE

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on all Ghanaians to contribute their individual quota towards building a better Ghana.

Mr. Emmanuel Mettle, the NCCE Municipal Director for La Dade-Kotopon, who issued the call, emphasized that Ghanaians, regardless of their status in society, have a significant role to play in the country’s future. He urged everyone to do whatever is within their means to support national development.

Speaking at the launch of the Annual Constitution Week organized by the NCCE at the Nii Kpobi We Clan House in La, Mr. Mettle encouraged attendees to be patriotic by working hard, fulfilling their civic duties, actively participating in the democratic process, and honoring their tax obligations.

He also urged citizens to reject negative behaviors such as corruption and environmental degradation, as well as other divisive actions that threaten national unity.

Instead, he called on Ghanaians to live in harmony, tolerating one another irrespective of ethnic, religious, or political differences. “Let’s see ourselves as one people with a common destiny,” he said.

Instituted in 2001, the Annual Constitution Week commemorates Ghana’s constitutional rule and is one of the Commission’s flagship programs. The week-long celebration aims to remind citizens of their collective responsibility in consolidating the country’s developmental gains.

As part of the celebrations, “Governance Africa,” a non-governmental organization, donated copies of the 1992 Constitution to several clan houses within the La Municipality.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Ghana’s Future: Our Collective Responsibility.”

Source: Emmanuel Mettle