Board Chairman and Chief Executive of Ghana Rugby, Herbert Mensah, has been suspended indefinitely.

James Nunoo, who is the Board Member and Vice President, has been appointed as acting President and board chairman.

A special general meeting is expected to be held on June 8, 2021 when a new board and President will be elected.

The Ghana Rugby Players Association last month sent a nine-paragraph petition to the board, asking for Mr Mensah’s removal for alleged gross abuse of his office.

He has been President of Ghana Rugby ever since he independently revived the sport more than 10 years ago.

Read the suspension letter below: