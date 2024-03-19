In a bid to foster civic responsibility and community support, Torgbui Hezekia I; Apostle Jacob K. Henyo, the founder and General Overseer of ‘The Voice of Miracle Prayer Church International’ situated in Aflao, has encouraged the Christian community at large to actively participate in the upcoming elections on December 7, 2024.

Speaking at a ceremony where he distributed more than 800 mini bags of maize and an undisclosed amount to widows in and around Aflao in the Volta Region, the esteemed religious leader emphasised the importance of casting one’s vote.

He firmly stated that abstaining from voting is equivalent to sin, urging all Christians in Ghana to exercise their franchise while advocating for peace throughout the electoral process.

For over a decade, Apostle Jacob K. Henyo’s church has been actively engaged in charitable activities, particularly following James 1:27, which emphasises caring for widows and orphans.

The annual provision of food to widows in the community is a testament to the church’s commitment to this biblical mandate.

Additionally, he called upon fellow clergymen to emulate this noble gesture of supporting vulnerable members of society.

The Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional Area, Togbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V, expressed gratitude for the generosity towards widows, pledging ongoing support for their welfare.

He revealed plans to bring together the widows and register them as an association to facilitate local and international assistance.

Additionally, Togbui Amenya Fiti promised future financial support for the widows, indicating a forthcoming initiative to provide them with a steady income.

The widows, touched by the outpouring of support and prospects of sustained aid, voiced their joy and appreciation for the benevolent efforts spearheaded by Torgbui Hezekia I, and the local leadership.

