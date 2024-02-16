The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has courted the support of religious leaders in the fight against corruption in the country.

Mr Agyebeng has appealed to church leaders to use their platforms, and influence to deliver sermons against corrupt behaviour and lifestyles.

The Special Prosecutor made the appeal in a meeting with the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council Conference of Heads of Churches and Organisations on Thursday, February 15.

In a video shared by Graphic Online on Twitter, he bemoaned why corruption remains Ghana’s biggest bane despite the number of Christians in the country.

“With 71 percent of Ghanaians identifying as Christians, how is it that we still struggle with corruption?” he quizzed.

Mr Agyebeng pointed out that Ghana is aware of the panacea to the menace but is hesitant to take it because of its bitterness.

Watch the video below: