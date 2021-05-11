The Federal Government today reintroduced COVID-19 restrictions in all 36 states of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This new directive takes effect by midnight of Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

It was confirmed on Monday by a member of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Dr Mukhtar Mohammed.

With the restrictions imposed, mass gatherings in public spaces have been restricted to 50 people at any given time.

Access to government institutions would also be denied to anyone not wearing a face mask while government meetings and travels have been limited to the virtual platform.

According to him, the government has directed that bars and nightclubs should remain closed and the nationwide curfew will be in force until further notice.

He added that only essential international travels would be encouraged, and all existing protocols must be strictly adhered to.