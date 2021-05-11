Gospel musician, Patience Nyarko, has joined the call by some Ghanaians who are asking President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ‘fix the country now’.

According to her, though many are also countering the campaign with series of hashtags, it should serve as a wake-up call to the First Man.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Miss Nyarko said there are many things which deserved to be fixed and threw more light on sanitation, especially in Accra.

I think the President is not offended that citizens are telling him to fix the country. That is why they voted for him. So the #FixTheCountry is a wake up call to remind him of what he promised. So I don’t see anything wrong with it.

She asked the incumbent government to begin award schemes that will award towns, villages or even regions that have made deliberate efforts to keep their surroundings clean.

There is a lot to be fixed. I see the light and there is so much dirt in Ghana, especially Accra. There should be awards for cleanest city.

We have to praise cities that are neat; Chiefs with nice towns every year. There should be things to motivate them, she climaxed.