Gospel musician, Patience Nyarko, says it’s not apt when presenters ask female celebs when they will marry during interviews.

According to her, she finds it funny whenever people query her about when she will get married.

Explaining herself, the gospel musician demonstrated that women do not marry themselves neither do they propose to men, hence it’s a man who must rather tie the knot with her.

We Ghanaians, women don’t marry. It’s a man who marries. Asking a woman such means she should rather go and propose. It’s funny. I think it’s not a right question. You have to ask a man, it is he who will have to get ready for a woman, she told Andy Dosty on the Daybreak Hitz show.

Additionally, she revealed she is single and looking for a man who will love her for who she is.

I don’t really turn them off. So if a man proposes and you think he is your type you have to accept it.

Right now I don’t have anyone. I am single and very single. There are some men who see us too bigger than we are so some are scared. People don’t see me as rude. They see me as someone who says the truth, she said.

When asked the type of man she would love to marry she said: I want a man who will love me and my ministry. You need to be financially sound. You should be able to sponsor me. Even though I have a producer, you should be able to sort me out sometimes, she said.

Watch the video below: