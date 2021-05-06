Anthonell, one of Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong’s daughters, has caused a stir on social media after posting her bikini photos.

In the photos, Anthonell was spotted living her best life as she inhales some fresh air under a summer hut.

Anthonell Agyapong

She rocked a multi-coloured bikini and served flat tummy goals as she displays her hot body.

Wearing a long black wig, she beamed with smiles as she poses for the camera on a cane chair.

ALSO READ:

Posting the photos, she captioned: While the streets are calling y’all names, the airport and Islands are calling mine 🏝.