Six daughters of Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, have warmed hearts with their latest video on social media.

The sisters have been spotted serving family goals while having a fun moment.

In the video, the sisters beamed with smiles as they jam to Nigerian artiste, Joeboy’s baby track.

They were spotted in matching kente outfits as they take turns to flaunt their beauty and display wild dance moves.

The video was spotted on their Instagram page captioned:” Hype Queens, Hype Queens… Get It? Who better to hype you up than your own sisters! We can’t wait for @afrochella ‘21, God willing.”

Another video saw them engaged in what appeared as a challenge as they identify themselves by their names.

They appeared in the order; Amanda Christabel, Tracey, Geraldine and Abbey as their names pop-up beside each other.

The outspoken MP has 22 children from 12 women.

Watch the videos below: