Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has revealed the names of his 22 children.

The tough-talking politician disclosed his daughters’ names in an interview with Accra-based television station, Citi TV monitored by Adomonline.com.

The controversial lawmaker also revealed on the same show that his children were from two legally married wives and 10 mistresses.

Asked if he had a favourite son or daughter among the 22 children he had, the maverick politician and business mogul answered in the negative, saying he loves all his children and couldn’t pinpoint which of them was his favourite.

“You can make the mistake and trust one child and hope he/she will make it and get disappointed. It’s the one you least expect to make it in life that will so I can’t tell who is my favourite,” he explained.

He continued: I have 12 women in my life but I have married two (2) and the rest are my ‘baby mamas’.

Asked to name his children, the controversial lawmaker took his time to do so on air and the number of children he has with each woman.

Check the names below and photos of some of his daughters: