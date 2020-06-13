Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has described how he bought a Bentley with the school fees of his daughter.

According to him, his move was as a result of his daughter’s decision to drop out of school after he had already paid three years of her fees at California Institute.

“I was supposed to have paid $168,000 for the remaining two years in architecture school but she took a decision to drop out of the school. What hurts me about this whole thing is that during that semester, I had already paid $42,000 within three weeks into the semester; she said she won’t continue the schooling.

“I added some money to the money I had set aside to pay her fees and bought a Bentley with it,” he noted, adding that, “I wanted to register the car with the inscription a ‘Fools School Fees’ but my wife said I should not do that because the car is an expensive one,” he told Accra based Net 2, monitored by Adomonline.

The New Patriotic Party firebrand said recently his daughter was on social media soliciting for funds to further her education and he was very happy about the development.

