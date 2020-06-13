Nana Appiah Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of defunct gold dealership firm Menzgold, is back in business.
His return, however, has got a lot of Ghanaians talking on social media.
Mr Mensah showed up at the unveiling of a new artiste signed onto the Zylofon Music label. The unveiling was held last night [June 12, 2020] at the Royal Richester Hotel at East Legon, Accra.
Artistes present at the unveiling ceremony included Stonebwoy, Eno Barony and Obibini.
Twitter users, who rather seemed agitated, questioned why NAM 1 still hasn’t been brought to book after leaving his customers in poverty.
Check out some videos of his appearance below:
Waow Nam 1 Is Back👊👊— ShattaBa RockCity (SM BATTALIONS CEO 🔥🔥 (@ShattaRockRC) June 13, 2020
Business Man indeed pic.twitter.com/xWkXAatPJx
Nam 1 makes a grand appearance at the signing of Zylofon music new act tisha #ghhyper #YeeteNsem pic.twitter.com/meUQezJ64O— GhHyper.com (@ghhypa) June 13, 2020