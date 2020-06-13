Nana Appiah Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of defunct gold dealership firm Menzgold, is back in business.

His return, however, has got a lot of Ghanaians talking on social media.

Mr Mensah showed up at the unveiling of a new artiste signed onto the Zylofon Music label. The unveiling was held last night [June 12, 2020] at the Royal Richester Hotel at East Legon, Accra.

Artistes present at the unveiling ceremony included Stonebwoy, Eno Barony and Obibini.

READ ALSO:

Angry Menzgold customers threaten NAM 1 over ‘Awam’ payments [Listen]

NAM 1 speaks on COVID-19 pandemic

‘Something Wicked Awards’: NAM 1, Shatta Bandle, others win

Twitter users, who rather seemed agitated, questioned why NAM 1 still hasn’t been brought to book after leaving his customers in poverty.

Check out some videos of his appearance below:

Waow Nam 1 Is Back👊👊



Business Man indeed pic.twitter.com/xWkXAatPJx — ShattaBa RockCity (SM BATTALIONS CEO 🔥🔥 (@ShattaRockRC) June 13, 2020