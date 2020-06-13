Two of Ghana’s lawmakers put on display their musical prowess when they engaged in a fierce rap battle in the studios of GHOne TV.

The rap battle between the two lawmakers was to the shock and admiration of viewers.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George and colleague MP for Awutu Senya West, George Andah on the newly introduced ‘Unwind Show’, took turns to rap in a bid to outsmart the other.

READ ALSO:

The rap battle, according to the two legislators, was to calm rising tensions over the compilation of a new Voters Register.

There is no cause for alarm, we should all take it easy and allow the Supreme Court to decide on the quest for a new Voters Register, Mr George noted.

Watch the rap battle between the two: