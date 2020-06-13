Former Ghana international, Richard Kingston, has urged Atletico Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey to move to Arsenal this summer.

Partey has dominated the headlines for the past months following his scintillating performance against Liverpool in the Champions League at Anfield.

The 26-year-old has strongly been linked to Arsenal this summer.

However, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-German have all expressed their interest in the Ghanaian international.

According to Kingston, Partey must accept the challenge and move to England, adding it will be a plus for him to play in the Premier League.

Richard Kingston in the studios of Joy FM

“Of course [Partey can go to England]. In football, it is a season,” he told Joy FM.

“He has already made his name there [in Spain].

“He needs also to go to the toughest league to play. Partey is young.

“Partey is now coming up so I think going to England is a plus. He has to go,” he added.

Partey, whose contract runs out in 2023, has €50m (£45m) release clause.