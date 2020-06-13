Former Ghana goalkeeper, Richard Kingston, has revealed that he had a blackout when Asamoah Gyan failed to convert the penalty against Uruguay.

After that dramatic 90 minutes of action, the match was extended to extra time after a 1:1 draw.

However, with the game almost heading to penalties, Luis Suarez prevented Dominic Adiyah’s header from entering the net.

Gyan failed to convert the resulting spot-kick to send Ghana to the semi-finals of the tournament to become the first and only African nation to achieve that feet.

According to the former Great Olympics and Wigan Athletic player he struggled to put himself together ahead of the penalty shootout.

Asamoah Gyan struck the post

“In South Africa, our aim was to cross the quarter-finals,” he told Joy FM.

“We wanted to break that record so we were surprised that Uruguay beat us. We were confident of beating this team. We were together. There was so much unity and so much love.

“Before we had the penalty, I heard a voice in me saying ‘hold your heart’ so I was a little bit quiet and it came again. I was watching what will happen.

“When Asamoah Gyan missed the penalty, I had a blackout. Like I told you, we had the confidence that we will beat them. When we had the penalty, everyone was jubilating thinking we will go through so it was a shock.

“I wanted to be substituted after the miss but we had already used our three substitutes.

“During the penalty shootouts, I was off [not focused]. I went off after Gyan missed the penalty,” he added.