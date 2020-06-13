Pastor Obiri Yeboah, the man of God who supported in the upkeep of Agnes Dogbe, has revealed the kind of meal she desired to eat before her death.

According to pastor Yeboah, while preparing to take her to the hospital on Monday, she complained of stomach ache and requested to eat ‘Tuo Zaafi,’ her favourite meal.

“I returned from Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to help prepare her for the hospital when she begun to complain about stomach ache. So I gave her some painkillers to take. After taking in the medicine, she requested that I buy for her, her favourite meal which is ‘Tuo Zaafi’,” he said.

Breast cancer patient

Pastor Yeboah noted that upon her request, he rode his bicycle to SCC Junction around Kasoa to get her the food but unfortunately for her, the food had finished and he had to buy some other food for her.

Miss Dogbe, 43, battled breast cancer which left one of her breasts rotten.

Her story was told on Prime Morning on JoyPrime on June 4, 2020, and her plea for help moved many Ghanaians to contribute towards her treatment.

As of June 10, donations received for her exceeded GH₵60,000.00 but she died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital before the donations could be used for her treatment.