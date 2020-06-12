Pastor Obiri Yeboah, the man of God who was the one taking care of late Agnes Dogboe, a breast cancer patient, has made shocking allegations about how doctors at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital were allegedly hesitant in operating on her.

According to him, prior to his visit to Miss Dogboe on Tuesday morning, the doctors in charge of her had informed her [Agnes] of their ‘fear’ of she dying while being operated on, probably because of the severity of her cancer.

“On Tuesday morning, I visited Agnes and she told me that a doctor on duty at the emergency ward told her that she couldn’t operate on her because if she does, she may die. According to Agnes, she was, thus, referred to the surgical ward for her to be operated on,” he claimed on the Dwaso Nsem morning show on Adom FM.

“Agnes said she was moved to the surgical ward and was referred back to the emergency ward,” he further narrated.

Pastor Yeboah said he was with her on Wednesday evening when she fell asleep after taking her medication.

He then left for home to return the next Thursday morning only to be phoned and told about her death on Thursday morning.

“I was with her till she fell asleep on Wednesday night, so I decided to leave and return on Thursday morning to continue taking care of her, but before I could get to the hospital I was phoned by the hospital and told Agnes had passed on,” he noted.

“Upon hearing about her death, I became very sad and could not hold back my tears. Her soul rest in peace,” he cried.

Madam Dogbe, 43, battled breast cancer which left one of her breasts rotten.

She was living at the mercy of a few kind friends, who themselves lacked the finances to help her get healthcare.

Her story was told on Prime Morning on JoyPrime, June 4, 2020, and her plea for help moved many Ghanaians to contribute towards her treatment.

As of June 10, donations received for her exceeded GH₵60,000.00.

