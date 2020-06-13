Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has waded into the nosedive of footballing in the country indicating its destruction has been caused by the invasion of politicians.

According to him, Ghana’s football had a bright future until politicians involved themselves in the game which is now suffering.

The lawmaker was speaking on Accra-based OMAN FM.

“Let me tell you today, politicians destroyed soccer in Ghana. Some politicians who started meddling in soccer led to its death in Ghana. This is because some of the coaches are forced to use certain players according to the wish of these politicians. The coaches have no choice than to heed to the orders because they don’t want to lose their jobs,” he said.

“The media is also to be blamed for the failure of football in Ghana,” the Assin Central lawmaker added.

He noted that the media, instead of promoting local football, rather give the audience to the foreign leagues while the local league is not given the needed attention.

“The media is also supposed to be blamed for the failure of soccer in Ghana. Instead of promoting the local teams when I come here all I hear is Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona.

“The same devotion to these foreign games if you did that for the Ghanaian team, it would have built their confidence and morale to improve their standards. But today Ghanaians support Liverpool, some support Chelsea, some support Barcelona, some support Manchester, Real Madrid.

“Blacks are fools they don’t support their own unless it’s for a white person that’s why they are killing us. So if you want me to support Kotoko again then the media should start promoting the local teams and league,” he revealed.