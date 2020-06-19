The family of Ibrah One has reportedly visited Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, to plead with him after the young businessman incurred his wrath.

Ibrah One, born Ibrahim Daoud, recently went on social media to dare the Assin Central MP.

This got to the attention of Mr Agyapong who responded with ‘fire’ saying he was going to expose him.

Speaking on NET2 TV on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, the MP vowed to get the young businessman busted within 48 hours.

Disturbed by what is awaiting their son, Ibrah One’s family has reportedly moved to plead with the MP to rescind his decision to expose him.

In a photo, Ibrah One’s elder brother, Abass Daoud, was spotted with Mr Agyapong. The photo is believed to have been taken at the residence of Mr Agyapong.

Sharing the video on his Snapchat, Ibrah One’s brother described Mr Agyapong in very positive terms.

“With Kennedy Agyapong. Principled but considerate,” the inscription read.